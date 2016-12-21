ANTIGONISH: Local police and firefighters responded to a pair of recent fires.

On December 9, the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department, the North Shore Volunteer Fire Department, and North Shore Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Glenda Crescent shortly after 8 p.m. An investigation of the scene discovered that a 76-year-old resident of the home passed away as a result of the blaze.

“The fire was determined to be accidental by the Fire Marshal,” said Sgt. Warren MacBeth. “It was most likely starting from the wood stove.”

While the RCMP did not release the name of the deceased, media outlets reported the man’s name as Charlie Fraser.

Meanwhile, officials are investigating a separate fire in Antigonish County, which is considered suspicious.

On December 12, volunteer firefighters and police responded to a house fire in Linwood at around 1:30 a.m.

Sgt. MacBeth said firefighters, including those from the Tracadie District Volunteer Fire Department, extinguished the blaze in a few hours but remained on site for the Fire Marshal until around 3 p.m.

“It’s still under investigation in conjunction with the Fire Marshal’s office,” said MacBeth. “We’ve determined now the fire is suspicious but we haven’t heard back from the Fire Marshal as to the actual cause or if they are even going to be able to determine the cause because of the extensive damage. It basically burned to the ground.”

MacBeth added the occupants were away at the time of the fire.