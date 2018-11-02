HULL. David Burton “Buddy”, St. George’s Channel

David Burton “Buddy” Hull, age 82, of St. George’s Channel, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2018 at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston. Born in Boylston, Guysborough Co., on April 27, 1936 to Henry and Emma (Boudreau) Hull. Buddy was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council Branch 4607 in West Arichat and a member also of St. George’s Channel Community Hall. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Claire (Latimer) Hull of 60 years; sons, Dean, Campbell River, Vancouver Island, BC, Craig (Sandra), Cloverdale, Vancouver, BC, Stephen (April), Black Creek, Vancouver Island, BC, David (Joyce), Texaco Island, BC; daughters, Bonnie Hull, Texaca Island, BC, Judith Ellis (Erin), both of Courtney, Vancouver Island, BC, Lisa Christina Hull, Beaver Lodge, Grand Prairie, Alberta; grandchildren, Bradley, Amanda, Stephan, Kendra, Alexis, Carter, Emma Claire and Ainsley; great grandchildren, Lucas and Alex; brother, Michael, Powell River, BC; sisters, Blanche House, Virginia Moore both of Campbell River, BC, Patsy Korea, Chase, BC. He was predeceased by brothers, Paul and Freddy; sisters, Claire Hull, Deanna Peterson. There will be no visitation or service as per request. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C. H. Boudreau Funeral home Limited, 633 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Arichat, NS. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Buddy, please visit www.chboudreau.com