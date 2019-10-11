Human remains found in Little Judique

PORT HAWKESBURY: Human remains were found last weekend in the area where a kayaker went missing two years ago.

RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke told The Reporter police received a call last Sunday morning at 11 a.m. that human remains were located along Pig Cove Wharf Road in Little Judique.

Although the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Cpl. Clarke confirmed that it was found in the same area where a kayak and life jacket were found, and the remains were located by a member of missing kayaker Jason McGrath’s family.

On July 9, 2017, the 32-year-old McGrath left the Cape George area around noon in a kayak. After he was reported missing and an extensive marine, land and coastal search was conducted, his kayak and a life jacket were located two days later on the western shore of Inverness County near Gillis Pond, in Judique Interval.

The search for McGrath was suspended on July 13.