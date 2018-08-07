Human remains identified as missing man

PORT HOOD: Human remains found in the ocean near Port Hood last month have been identified by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service as 54-year-old Patrick John MacDonald.

MacDonald was last seen on January 21 at 2:30 p.m. and his truck was located near the Ballantyne’s Cove wharf in Antigonish County. He was reported missing on January 22.

Ice conditions last winter delayed the search for MacDonald and it was eventually suspended while authorities waited for conditions to improve. The search included help from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, a Department of Natural Resources helicopter and a Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) helicopter, as well as Ground Search and Rescue workers conducting an extensive sweep of the shoreline and surrounding areas around Ballantyne’s Cove.

MacDonald’s remains were located approximately 10 nautical miles from Port Hood. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 18, the RCMP responded to a call indicating a body had been found in the water. The remains were recovered just after midnight and were transported to Dartmouth for an autopsy.

The JRCC and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery of the remains. The RCMP worked with Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service to identify MacDonald.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Antigonish District RCMP.