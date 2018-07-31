Human remains identified as missing man

PORT HOOD: Human remains found in the ocean near Port Hood on July 18 have been identified by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service as 54-year-old Patrick John MacDonald.

MacDonald had been reported missing from Ballantynes Cove in Antigonish County on January 22.

The remains were located approximately 10 nautical miles from Port Hood. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 18, the RCMP responded to a call indicating a body had been found in the water. The remains were recovered just after midnight and were transported to Dartmouth for an autopsy.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery of the remains.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Antigonish District RCMP.