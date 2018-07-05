Human remains located near Judique

JUDIQUE: Human remains have been found in the ocean near Judique.

At approximately 9 a.m. today, searchers located a body in the water. The RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service to identify the individual. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery of the remains.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and is being conducted by Inverness RCMP.

Colin Joseph Beaton was last seen at 2 a.m. on June 30 prior to leaving a cottage in Harbourview. At the time, the RCMP said he left on foot and may have been disoriented.