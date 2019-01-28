Dr. Shariful Huq: A very loved and previous renowned physician of Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia passed away, very peacefully on January 22, 2019, in London, Ontario surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Dr. Shariful Huq leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Dr. Nurjahan Huq; and his four children, Nisar, Nasim, & Salina Huq (Scully); and Shirin Hossain. He was a devoted father and servant to his patients. Dedicated night and day to serve the Strait Area with medical offices visits and housecalls. Born in Dacca, on Feb. 1, 1934, he was the youngest son of ten children. A graduate of Dacca University with an MD, practised as a medical officer in his home land before coming to the United States to do an internship. He spent five years in Montreal completing the training for the Internal Medicine Specialty. He further achieved a PhD in Pharmacology from McGill University. He spent two years in Ottawa, as Chief Resident when the first son was born. He completed one year in London, Ontario, doing a fellowship in Pulmonary Disease. Dr. Huq came to Sydney, Nova Scotia in 1968 and practised as a Family Doctor. He then moved the family to the small town of Port Hawkesbury. In 1969 he was quoted in a local newspaper, “The sincere need for doctors in the area and the future of this community drew me here”. It is in this small town, he opened the Port Hawkesbury Medical Clinic upstairs of the Causeway Shopping center where he practiced medicine for 23 years, tirelessly , keeping very late hours and then attending to patients in their home in the evenings. His wife drove him countless times through wintery Cape Breton country roads to attend to the sick. His superb work ethic had him working Friday nights, after “Pirate games all the boys get cuts” and Saturday mornings. He held a medical office in his house which was available 24 hours a day. In 1978 he pledged funds and his time to help grow a new hospital, now known as the Strait Richmond Hospital. He was an active member of the Rotary Club from the early 1970s to his departure from Port Hawkesbury in 1991. He served as President of the Rotary Club in 1977 for a number of years. He and his wife personally annually hosted a warm and generous “Queen’s Reception” before the annual Festival of the Strait Queen’s Ball. Dr. Huq embraced the Cape Breton culture, attended events such as the Rotary Curling Bonspiel and hosted annual lobster dinners. He was elected President of the Chamber of Commerce of the town of Port Hawkesbury in 1984, Vice-President in 1983. Throughout the 1980s he worked closely with the Mayor at the time, to grow Port Hawkesbury with a vision shared by many local residents at the time. He was quoted as President of the Chamber of Commerce encouraging small business, “We can, through our organized effort, make this the kind of town we determine it should be”. A true Humanitarian. A small town business development Leader. A tireless rural family doctor. He left a legacy of contribution, commitment and dedication to his patients, family and community. A devoted father of four, whom he all influenced into the field of medicine. A kind, giving man, who still actively played chess into his 80s with his children and grandchildren. In his older age, he loved listening to the piano music of his youngest daughter. He will be heavily missed by his children and wife.

May God Rest his soul after his full, long, lifetime of extraordinary work.