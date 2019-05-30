Hurricane girls capture third regional banner

LOUISDALE: Last Monday, the Richmond Academy Hurricane girls dropped the visiting Dalbrae Dragons to win their third consecutive Highland Regional slo-pitch banner.

The final was 8-3 and, as a result, the Hurricane will be off to Barrington this weekend for the NSSAF provincial championship.

“The girls were playing really well, the Grade 12s especially,” said coach Leon Burt, explaining the girls were 3-0 during round robin – a fact that earned them a guaranteed place in the championship game. Dalbrae and the SAERC Saints played off for a spot in the big game.

“Dalbrae beat SAERC, and they played us last Monday night. We came out on top, but both teams qualified for provincials.

“We’ll have a bit of a drive tonight.”

Burt said the team is feeling pretty good going into the weekend. The Hurricane is especially good on the defensive side of the ball, and the girls had some big bats working during regionals. It might have been a team effort, but both Ellie MacAulay and Catherine Rioux were doing great things for the Hurricane, he said.

The Richmond Academy Hurricane Slo-Pitch Girls took their third straight regional banner last Monday night.

“The score was 6-1 going into the sixth inning, and we got a couple more runs and so did they,” Burt said of the championship, tipping his hat to the Dragons while doing so.

“Dalbrae has a good team as well,” he said. “They’ll be there for provincials and they should have a good tournament. They’ve got a good team coming up for the next few years.”