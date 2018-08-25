BEAVER MEADOWS: At 7:44 a.m. on August 24, Antigonish RCMP attended a two-vehicle collision in a work zone on Highway 104, in Beaver Meadows, located west of Antigonish.

An automobile had rear-ended a SUV that had been stopped for the work zone. The occupants of the SUV were treated on scene by EHS. No one else was hurt.

RCMP officers observed the driver of the automobile showing signs of alcohol impairment. The driver, a 54-year-old Thorburn man, is facing criminal charges of impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample, as well as further charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, including driving a vehicle while the license is suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without insurance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on October 10. The investigation is ongoing.