Inaugural Antigonish Craft Beer Festival scheduled for March 30

ANTIGONISH: Craft beer fans in Antigonish have something exciting to celebrate.

Three local organizations – CACL Antigonish, Legion (Branch 59), and Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre – are collaborating in a unique partnership to co-host the inaugural Antigonish Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, March 30. This event, taking place at the recently opened Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre (at 75 St. Ninian Street, Antigonish), will feature 12 top-notch craft breweries from across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Attendees will have a chance to sample their products, enjoy live entertainment, and take home a souvenir glass. The event will showcase the best of the region, celebrate the thriving local craft beer industry, and highlight the local spirit of innovation.

Confirmed brewers to date include: The Townhouse, Antigonish; Half Cocked, Antigonish; Propeller Brewing, Halifax; 9 Zero 2, Antigonish; Big Spruce, Nyanza; Meander River, Newport; Maybee, Fredericton; Garrison Brewing, Halifax; Sober Island, Sheet Harbour; Upstreet, Dartmouth; Tatamagouche Brewing Co., Tatamagouche; and Off Track Brewing, Dartmouth

Tickets to the event are on sale now and available for a limited time only. VIP tickets include exclusive access to the event during the VIP hour and a selection of complimentary finger foods. Tickets are available on-line at: https://tickets.festivalantigonish.com, or in-person at the CACL Cafe or the Legion lounge.

The evening will begin with a VIP Hour at 6 p.m. General admission runs from 7-10:30 p.m. Admission includes a souvenir beer glass and eight sample drinks from any vendors. Hot and cold food items, and additional drink tickets will also be available for purchase on site. Designated Driver tickets are also available.

Organizers say this will be a premium, first-of-its-kind experience for the residents of Antigonish and surrounding areas and will draw media attention, as well as business investments to the region. It will support local entrepreneurs, bolster Antigonish’s tourism and destination marketing, and provide a unique event with mass appeal across various demographics. They expect the event to sell out early so advance tickets are recommended.

All three hosting partners are well-respected non-profit organizations with deep roots in the local community and a strong national presence for their innovative work in social and cultural growth. Proceeds from the event will support these organizations in furthering their work within the community.

Since the early 1970s, the CACL Antigonish has been supporting vocational and employment opportunities, as well as maintaining group home residential services for individuals with disabilities. The CACL supports adults with intellectual disabilities in their pursuit of quality living and work experiences. The organization is undergoing significant transformation and is progressing through a growth phase with six social enterprises in the new facility offering opportunities for businesses, as well as the community at-large.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 has been a pivotal community organization in Antigonish for decades. The legion supports veterans with programs as well as the community at-large by providing a hub for meetings and events, as well as a new lounge. The legion hosts many social and cultural activities that generate economic spin-off in the community. The legion has recently completed a renewal plan resulting in shared infrastructure that includes meeting and convention space for up to 500 people and a museum.

Festival Antigonish has established a proud legacy as the largest professional theatre company in northeastern Nova Scotia, and a cultural and economic anchor for the region. On average, 8,000 patrons visit Festival Antigonish each summer, during the months of July and August, to enjoy live theatre produced and presented by top professional artists from across Nova Scotia and beyond. Festival Antigonish is a champion for tourism and destination marketing, presenting live theatre and promoting local goods and services to a wide and diverse audience.