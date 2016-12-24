PORT HAWKESBURY: With food bank usage in Nova Scotia jumping by 20 per cent over the past year, food banks in the Strait area are getting a hand from two long-running grocery chains in addition to community groups and local residents.

Port Hawkesbury’s Atlantic Superstore and Sobeys locations are each continuing their annual holiday food drives, accepting food donations at the front entrances of each store while allowing residents to contribute cash donations at the individual checkouts. As well, Sobeys is also selling pre-packaged bags of food bank donations for $5 each.

In each case, food drive organizers are urging residents to look beyond the traditional donation of canned goods in an effort to provide healthy food to those who are struggling at Christmas and all year long.

“It’s just about making a different choice, so if you’re going to pick, like, canned vegetables, go with the no-salt-added,” suggested Terry Daley, who serves as an in-store dietician for Atlantic Superstore locations between Port Hawkesbury and Truro.

“If you’re going to go with canned fruit, go with the ones packed in juice or water instead of the syrup. Get unsweetened applesauce or 100 per cent fruit juices or dried fruit with no added sugar, those types of things. Whole grain cereals, canned fishes with no salt added, canned soups that are low in salt – things like that [are helpful].”

Over at Sobeys, where a November food drive raised an estimated $2,100 in food items and donations in advance of early-December partnerships with Emergency Health Services and Emergency Health Services, store manager Anne Leadbetter-Pitts praised the efforts of local residents.

“It really and truly is like the famous saying goes: ‘We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give,’” said Leadbetter-Pitts. “And we’re active in giving not just at the holidays, but all year long.”

With the Port Hawkesbury Food Bank at 514 Granville Street among the beneficiaries of both supermarket food drives, veteran organizers such as Annabel Butts are grateful to see an influx of donations at a time that is especially stressful for low-income individuals and families around the Strait area.

“We always have an increase [in food bank usage] when it’s Christmas, and into the winter,” Butts noted.

“This is a great community to support the food bank – we never have to go out and ask people. People always come forward, especially at this time of the year.”

These sentiments were echoed by Port Hood Food Bank organizer Edgar Cormier, who has seen the operation at the Community Services building on 86 High Road welcome an average of 30 people in recent years, as opposed to the seven that accessed the food bank in its infancy nearly 23 years ago.

Today, Cormier is grateful for the donations delivered to the Port Hood Food Bank by residents, community groups, businesses, and organizations such as Feed Nova Scotia.

“We couldn’t run this place without the generosity of the people of the area,” declared Cormier, whose personal involvement in the Port Hood operation dates back 15 years.

“They know that Christmastime is a hard time for a lot of people, but they are very generous and I can’t thank them enough.”