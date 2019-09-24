GUYSBOROUGH: The warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough says the municipality weathered Hurricane Dorian fairly well and credits everyone working together as a team in the equation.

Municipal councillors were presented a report on the storm’s impact during September’s regular municipal council meeting on September 18.

Following their meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts said upgrades to infrastructure throughout the municipality in recent years, was a major improvement, especially in the Canso region.

“The municipality, for a lack of a better term, weathered the storm fairly well,” he told reporters. “I think that was due to basically the team working together, and I consider everyone a part of team in the equation.”

In preparation of the storm, Pitts said Nova Scotia Power had their crews on the ground in the municipality before the storm even started and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal was out the night of the storm keeping the roads open and clear of trees.

Town officials haven’t had a debriefing yet with their senior staff, but Pitts indicates that meeting will take place in the next week, and at that time, the municipality will be able to see where their deficiencies are, and how they’ll be able to take the proper steps to improve them.