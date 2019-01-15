Home Community Installation of Officers at Legion Branch 47 Community Installation of Officers at Legion Branch 47 By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - January 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Sgt-At-Arms Charlie Williamson (right) presented finance committee bars to Donnie Pottie, who also served as the emcee for the Installation of Officers at Legion Branch 47 in Grand Anse on January 12. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardNewly installed second vice president Linda Bunchanan received bars during branch 47’s annual installation of officers ceremony on January 12 in Grand Anse. John Fougere (second from the left) and Crystal Owzarek (centre) were presented bars for their membership on the executive committee by incoming president George McPhee (left), first vice president Donnie Pottie (second from the right) and Sgt-At-Arms Charlie Williamson. Executive committee members (from the left): Crystal Owzarek, Linda Buchanan and John Fougere are pictured during Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47’s installation of officers ceremony. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 executive members include (from the left): Sgt-At-Arms Charlie Williamson; secretary-treasurer Deborah O’Melia; executive-at-large members John Fougere, Crystal Owzarek and Linda Buchanan (also the second vice president); branch president George McPhee; first vice president Donnie Pottie; past president Wes Peeples; and installing officer Sylvester MacInnis, Deputy District Commander for Zone 3. During the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47’s annual installation of officers, Jackie Hopkins was honoured with a president’s pin and added to the Honour Roll in a long-planned tribute to the former president and current Zone 3 Commander. Hopkins was in hospital at the time of the presentation and was represented by two of his daughters Shauna Sampson (left) and Rachel Martell (right). Outgoing Branch 47 president Wes Peeples (left), incoming president George McPhee and Sgt-at-arms Charlie Williamson (right) presented Jim George (second from the right) with the Legionnaire of the Year award. With help from her brother Wally Landry (right) and incoming branch president George McPhee (left), Mary Alice Doyle’s name was added to a plaque honouring past presidents. Doyle served as the president of the ladies’ auxiliary from 2010-2015. Outgoing legion president Wes Peeples accepted a continuing responsibility to the branch in his role as past president as he was installed by Sylvester MacInnis, the Deputy District Commander for Zone 3. During Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47’s annual installation of officers George McPhee (left) was named president and service officer. Deborah O’Melia was sworn in as the secretary-treasurer for branch 47 during the annual ceremony on January 12 in Grand Anse. Pictured with a donation from branch 47 to the Strait Richmond Hospital Foundation are (from the left): foundation fundraising coordinator Aurine Richard, outgoing legion president Wes Peeples, foundation committee members Lucille Martell, Robert Goyetche and Dianne Landry, and incoming branch president George McPhee. First vice president Donnie Pottie and second vice president Linda Buchanan were installed during branch 47’s ceremony on January 12. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Province, Discovery Centre to deliver new pilot program Community Health authority recruiting for Antigonish midwives team Community New programs at NSCC Strait Area Campus Community Installation of officers at legion branch 150 Community Adult Drop-In Centre holds Christmas party Community Holiday help for local foodbanks - Advertisement -