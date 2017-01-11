Home Community Installation of Officers at Isle Madame legion The executives of Legion Branch 150 and the ladies auxiliary took their oaths together during Sunday night’s installation of officers in Arichat. Community Installation of Officers at Isle Madame legion By Jake Boudrot - January 11, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Pictured is the Legion Branch 150 ladies auxiliary (front, from the left): Brenda Boudreau, Tanya Richard, Winnie Bungay, and Vivian Short. (Back, from the left): Aurine Richard, Kelly Hibbert, Jeanette Jeffrey, Pauline Richard, Lillie Jane Boudreau, and Odille Campbell. Pictured is the 2017 Legion Branch 150 executive (front, from the left): Douglas MacDonald, Benjamin Mury, Gerry Samson, and Donald Goyetche. (Back, from the left): Thomas Landry, Frank Rideout, Gerry Doiron, Paul Samson, and Eddie Rideout. The ladies auxiliary donated $10,000 to branch 150 at the conclusion of Sunday night’s installation of officers. Pictured are (from the left): legion treasurer/secretary Joan Clannon, ladies auxiliary president Tanya Richard, ladies auxiliary past president Vivian Short, and legion president Donald Goyetche. Donald Goyetche was installed as branch president and Tanya Richard as ladies auxiliary president Sunday night in Arichat. Joan Clannon (front) was installed as legion secretary and Aurine Richard (right) as ladies auxiliary treasurer during Sunday night’s installation of officers in Arichat. Gerry Samson was sworn-in as legion chaplain during last Sunday’s installation of officers in Arichat. Grand President Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command, Ted Martens, presided over another installation of officers at the legion branch in Arichat. Kelly Hibbert was installed as ladies auxiliary treasurer during Sunday night’s ceremony in Arichat. Grand President Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command, Ted Martens swears-in Benjamin Mury as legion sergeant-at-arms (left) and Lillie Jane Boudreau as ladies auxiliary sergeant-at-arms as Zone 3 Commander Jackie Hopkins looks on. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Port Hawkesbury legion hosts Installation of Officers Community Credit Union donates in memory of long-time supporter Community StFX welcomes new students from across the globe Community New Year’s Baby at St. Martha’s Community Richmond County helps out food banks Community Canadian Tire helps out Leeside Transition House - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA light rain enter location 2 ° C 2 ° 2 ° 91% 7.7kmh 90% Thu 4 ° Fri 7 ° Sat -8 ° Sun -5 ° Mon -4 °