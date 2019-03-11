Home Community International Women’s Day rally and march in Antigonish Community International Women’s Day rally and march in Antigonish By Drake Lowthers - March 11, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association hosted multiple events during International Women’s Week. On March 8, International Women’s Day, they held their highlight event the annual IWD March, with a group of about 150 moving through the streets downtown Antigonish. Photos by Drake LowthersWyanne Sandler, executive director of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, thanked the community for taking in the different events that the group planned during International Women’s Week at a rally prior to the IWD March on March 8. Andrea Currie was one of two drummers who performed the Mi’kmaq “Honour Song” during the small rally before the IWD March last Friday in Antigonish. Through the fridgid temperatures, participants of the IWD March in Antigonish on March 8 carried homemade signs, while others carried pictures of the 41 girls that were killed in a preventable tragedy by state nationals in Guatemala. A group of about 150 people marched through the streets of downtown Antigonish on Friday for the annual IWD March. The group paraded down West, Main, Church, and St. Ninian’s Streets to chants of equality and gender balance, as passing motorists honked their horns in support. This year’s International Women’s Week theme is “Balance for Better.” Events througout the week provided examples of collaboration and solidarity that have advanced justice and equality, and on Friday the highlight event, the IWD March, began with a rally in front of the Coady Institute and moved throughout the town. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher was one of the nearly 150 participants taking part in the annual International Women’s Day March in Antigonish last Friday. Collective action and shared responsibility for driving a gender-balanced world are key. International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women – while also marking a call to action for accelerating gender balance. International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on March 8 every year and it is a focal point in the movement for women’s rights. In some places, it is a day of protest, in others like Antigonish, it is a day to celebrate womanhood. The first International Women’s Day occurred in 1911, supported by over one million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere and is not country, group or organization specific. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Marine skills competition, career fair at NSCC Strait Area Campus Community New child care space going up in Port Hood Community Port Hood farmer elected second vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture Community Grant program helps businesses become more accessible Community Hospital auxiliary donates to palliative care, foundation Community International Women’s Week events planned - Advertisement -