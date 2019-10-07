HALIFAX: One Strait area municipality will receive funding under two provincial programs.

On September 30, the province announced that eight communities across Nova Scotia will receive more than $922,000 for water and wastewater projects through the Provincial Capital Assistance Program, including the Municipality of the County of Inverness, which will receive $406,716 to improve municipal water supplies and conduct testing.

“We heard from municipalities, that support for these projects would make a difference for their communities and their residents,” said MLA Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Chuck Porter.

Lohnes-Croft also announced six projects under the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program for a total of more than $210,000. This program helps fund projects that identify or mitigate flood risks.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness will receive funding of $29,982 under the program to assess the condition of the dam on Rory’s Brook.

Both programs are application-based and funds under both programs are matched by the municipalities.

For more information, check out the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/dma_ns.

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council greenlit a number of recommendations from its committee of the whole, and the result is that three community groups are getting money in their pockets.

The Orangedale Station Association, the Inverness/Victoria Federation of Agriculture, and the Inverness Development Association have all been granted municipal funding.

The Orangedale group is being given $5,000 from District 4’s community development funds. During last month’s committee of the whole meeting, it was explained the money would be used for building improvements, roofing, and signage for the Orangedale Railway Museum.

The Inverness/Victoria Federation of Agriculture is being awarded $4,000 of community development funds to offset the cost of new machinery.

Inverness’ development association is getting $1,461.49 cents from District 3’s discretionary funds to help with visitor guide brochures.

PORT HOOD: Last Thursday, Inverness Municipal Council had the first reading of a by-law intended to insure waste water issues in the municipality don’t get worse.

The by-law regards the regulation of discharges to public sewer systems.

At a prior council session, the municipal leaders noted the minimal penalty for someone in violation of the by-law was set at $100 but all agreed that amount ought to be higher. The general feeling was that $1,000 ought to be the minimum fine.

A public hearing will be set for the by-law before council’s next meeting.