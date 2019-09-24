PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council gathered for its committee-of-the-whole meeting last Friday, and dominating the meeting was the matter of Hurricane Dorian and the storm’s impact on the local area.

“Two items I wanted to bring to your attention is that we lost water in two of our communities, Whycocomagh and Mabou,” said CAO Keith MacDonald. “Council has already approved $250,000 for generators. The request for proposals will be going out next week on that work. The idea was to have that in place before winter. That way, we can at least have some viable options to keep the power going.

“Number two is that the municipality’s emergency preparedness plan is outdated. That has to be fully revamped, and we have a new director coming in October who’s responsible for infrastructure and emergency services. This will be his first task.”

Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the area was well-documented by the media and witnessed first-hand by locals. Some of the highlights of the hurricane’s destructive path included lengthy power outages (councillor John Dowling was without power for 159 hours, and his story wasn’t a rarity). The power outage caused water pumps to lay dormant in the municipality, meaning reservoirs were extremely depleted. With that, phone service failed in several communities.

Downed trees were seen throughout Inverness County, some of which blocked roads, and private property was damaged in multiple communities.

On the bright side, Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie said the aftermath of the hurricane showed how community-minded local folks and businesses are. Fire departments and other community groups hosted comfort areas, where people could get a hot meal and warm-up. With that, she commends businesses like the Mabou Freshmart and Route 19 Brewery for staying open through the storm. She said folks were very appreciative of those facilities keeping the doors open during the storm’s aftermath.

The purchase of $250,000 worth of generators, she said, will hopefully allow the municipality to provide similar service to the customers of Inverness County’s water and waste water system. The generators are earmarked to serve that purpose.

While he seemed to like the idea of the county purchasing generators, Councillor Dowling noted a generator was the cause of frustration at Judique’s senior’s home. There is a generator on site, he said, but it wasn’t working during the outage. He urged council to send a letter to the Cape Breton Housing Authority looking for an explanation.

Dowling also mulled over the impact on average citizens, and what the McNeil Liberals might be able to do to those hit in the pocketbook. Many people reported losing food in their freezers, for example, and most generators run on gas, which can get expensive in a lengthy outage.

One bright note, CAO MacDonald said, is that the province’s Emergency Management Office is ready to reimburse fire departments and other groups who hosted comfort centres during the storm’s aftermath. The municipality is helping with that by collecting receipts from the community groups to send to the province.

Dowling added that he has nothing but respect for the line workers who represented Nova Scotia Power (NSP) when fixing downed lines. However, he questioned if NSP couldn’t have responded better to the outage on a logistic level.

“I saw some spots where they had three trucks responding to one downed tree,” he said. “In my conversations with Nova Scotia Power, they sometimes thought power was restored where it wasn’t.”

Dowling was also very surprised by a response he got from NSP when he contacted them with a priority list of outages in his area. The list highlighted where seniors lived, and he thought NSP might be able to plan its response better with that knowledge. However, he had given an interview with another media outlet about the outage just before reaching out to NSP, and as a result of that, he said representatives of the power utility weren’t interested in hearing from him.

“They shut me down,” he said. “I was told by Nova Scotia Power they’d no longer assist me.”

After the meeting, The Reporter asked Dowling for clarification, and he confirmed he was specifically told his comments to media prompted NSP’s response.

“We had 1,400 people in the field working to safely restore power to our customers as quickly as possible,” NSP spokesperson Patti Lewis told The Reporter. “We worked with Councillor Dowling as well as other elected officials — including our partners at the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office — to respond and set priorities for escalation requests.

“We work to serve our customers, and public comments by an elected official do not deter that commitment.”

Council agreed to send a letter to NSP asking if improvements could be made about the priority’s they set during such outages.