WHYCOCOMAGH: Inverness Municipal Council meetings will soon be available on the worldwide net.

The municipality passed a motion on March 7 to enact its newly created live stream policy. As a result, upcoming council sessions can be live-streamed via the Internet.

“You’ll be able to watch us from the comfort of your own home, but the press will still be here,” Warren Betty Ann MacQuarrie said.

The council sessions will be viewable on the county’s Web page (invernesscounty.ca). It’s expected that council’s next session on April 4 will be the first live-streamed session.

“This policy reflects the Municipality of the County of Inverness’ ongoing effort to improve the ease-of-access and transparency of the legislative process,” the policy reads in part.

“These recordings promote broader access; however, the approved minutes remain the official record of the Municipality of the County of Inverness Council meetings. Minutes of meetings are to be recorded without note or comment by the Clerk or designate.

“The keeping of a live record of legislative meetings in no way detracts or undermines the position of approved minutes as the official record of decision.”