WHYCOCOMAGH: Municipal council in Inverness held its regular meeting for March at the Whycocomagh Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall last Thursday, and council dealt with a number of funding requests and other money matters.

The municipality approved $14,141.68 worth of expenses relating to the Inverness Well Field Project. The money will come from gas tax revenue.

The Lake Ainslie Weavers and Craft Guild will be given $4,035 for a project they are working on. The money will come from District 4 community development funds.

The Whycocomagh Development Association will receive $1,527 for repairs to a welcome sign in the community from the District 4 discretionary funds.

The Highland Métis Nation Association was green-lit for $450 for an upcoming ceremony the group is hosting.

The county is adding two new service vehicles to its parking lot. The municipality approved the purchase of two half tonne trucks totaling $72,138.70 through the capital reserve.

The Cheticamp Association for Community Living was also a matter of discussion. At the last committee-of-the-whole meeting, it was discussed if the association could be tax exempt under rules for not-for-profit groups and charities. Council agreed to look at the request when reviewing its next budget.