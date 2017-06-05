Inverness County Cares (ICC) is blessed to be situated in a community where young people are committed to helping their brothers and sisters who are in great need. These up-and-coming global thinkers are a testament to the example provided by their parents and their teachers.

Recently, ICC members Betty Jane Cameron and Fr. Duncan MacIsaac met with Dalbrae Academy students who are members of the Students Helping Our World (SHOW) committee, to relate their experiences while visiting the St. Charles Lwanga School. They were very encouraged by the interest of so many students who attended the meeting. These young people think globally and act locally.

Since the inception of Inverness County Cares in 2012, student groups have provided support for the St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Ruai, Kenya. Through the guidance of their teacher Melissa Cummings, the SHOW students have raised funds through an annual concert where talented students provide most of the entertainment. Their efforts have provided this Kenyan school with money for exam fees, two fuel-efficient stoves, a photocopier and printer, food, water, Internet access, a sewing machine, and hygiene items. The SHOW students and Cummings, as well as the student members of the We Day organization and St. Stephen’s – Jubilee United Church youth group, have provided valuable volunteer assistance for the ICC’s annual pizza sale in August.

ICC representatives visit Dalbrae and keep the students updated on the events and conditions at the St. Charles Lwanga School. In addition, the We Day participants also hosted a successful concert to pay for food for two months.

Emma Munro, a third year Dalbrae member of SHOW, explained why she got involved.

“I have always had an interest in helping those in need. At my previous school, Whycocomagh Education Centre, my Grade 8 class got to attend We Day in Halifax. Ever since then, the SHOW committee has allowed me to help others both locally and overseas. The committee raises money for the St. Charles Lwanga School. In the past we have provided a stove and helped build a well. I would recommend this committee because it is very rewarding.”

Amy MacDonald, a Grade 11 student, recalled why she became active.

“I wanted to get more involved with extra-curricular activities and I thought it was pretty cool that my participation could help those in a completely different country. It is such an easy way to help out those locally and globally, who can’t get the help they need on their own. It is also very inclusive with people from all grades joining to help out others. I think everyone enjoys being involved.”

The SHOW Committee students will be holding a 7 p.m. concert, May 30 at Strathspey Place. There will be performances by the many gifted young people in our area. These students invite you to come out to support a worthy cause and to spend an enjoyable evening in their company.

For more information, go to: www.lwangachildren.com or www.invernesscountycares.com.