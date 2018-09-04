INVERNESS COUNTY: In 2012 Inverness County Cares (ICC) came together with the purpose of providing for the daily needs and delivering education opportunities for children in the developing world.

The St. Charles Lwanga School in Nairobi, Kenya was the first beneficiary and a relationship was created which helped the school get a good start and laid the foundation for sustainability. This happened in cooperation with other partners in Vermont, Puerto Rico and the Netherlands.

Three years ago, ICC and Chalice Canada developed a partnership working on a Community Partnership Project (CPP) with the St. Charles Lwanga School. The three-year CPP with the St. Charles Lwanga School is now complete.

This project saw ICC provide the school with approximately $250,000 toward operating expenses and supplying the children with the necessities of life. Chalice in turn contributed more than $60,000 annually to this project, for each of the last three years.

It was an honour, to be chosen to work with Chalice, and the members of ICC want to express their sincere thanks. They are deeply grateful for their guidance, accounting expertise and presence on the ground in Kenya.

ICC has approximately 15 core members with many others who are always willing to provide assistance during fundraising projects. ICC is forever grateful for the selfless people who have given so many hours of their time to ensure that the daily, weekly and yearly responsibilities of the organization were taken care of.

ICC also wishes to thank those who supported its fundraising projects, donated to its fundraising, and to the corporate donations we received. A special thanks goes out to the students at Dalbrae, Bayview, Inverness and NSCC. The ICC also thanked The Reporter for its continued support in sharing information concerning events at the school and keeping readers up-to-date on the activities of ICC.

Inverness County Cares also thanked its honorary board members who lent their good names to the cause.

Although the project is over, individual relationships continue, as many ICC members had frequent contact with the school and actually spent time on location at the school in Kenya.

ICC is presently contemplating its next steps and looking toward a similar project in the future. In the meantime, they will continue to collect recyclables in the truck trailers in Mabou and Port Hood.

ICC offered many thanks to the very generous people of Inverness County, and surrounding areas who helped make this project a resounding success.