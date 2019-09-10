INVERNESS: The centerpiece of the inFlux Cross Cultural Arts Festival is the World Premiere of Scott Macmillan’s “Woodland Revival,” a musical happening, on stage and under the trees, celebrating forest diversity.

Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road meets Cape Breton, European mastery, Persian music, and Mi’kmaw drummers. Award-winning guitarist/composer Scott Macmillan’s broad sense of music and environmental awareness is at the forefront of Woodland Revival, celebrating forest diversity in a time of ecological challenge, on Saturday October 5 at 3 p.m.

In what is quickly becoming Cape Breton’s seminal early-fall, multi-disciplinary cultural event, the Inverness County Centre for the Arts and Scott Macmillan proudly present the 3rd annual inFlux Festival of the Arts October 3-6. The festival is comprised of a combination of four ticketed concerts and three free-ticketed events, and is designed as an immersive, four-day event with audiences as an integral part of the experience.

All concerts will take place at Inverness County Centre for the Arts, 16080 Highway 19 Inverness, starting on Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m. with Halifax’s foremost string quartet, Blue Engine String Quartet performing Haydn’s The Lark and music of Beethoven. Scott Macmillan will join them for sprightly jigs and reels.

On Friday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. Gaelic bard Lewis MacKinnon will meld Gaelic translations of Sufi mystic Rumi with ancient melodies performed by Persian artists Mohammad Sahraei, Saeed Faroughi and Scott Macmillan.

Saturday, October 5, at 3 p.m. features the world premiere of Scott Macmillan’s Woodland Revival. Bring a sense of curiosity, and be carried by the music while exploring the environment. Macmillan has composed Woodland Revival for himself on guitar/banjo; the Blue Engine String Quartet Mohammad Sahraei, tar/daff, Saeed Foroughi, santur/flute, Nikoo Masourifar, daff, and Kim Rayworth, songwriter/vocalist; Tom Roach, percussion; Kevin Dugas, pipes; Jamie Gatti, bass; Brian Doyle’s guitar ensemble; and the We’koqma’qewiska Drummers.

The last concert, on Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. is a perfect ending to the inFlux experience. Brian Doyle, Jamie Gatti, and Scott Macmillan go All Terrain playing a wide variety of music interspersed by forest and nature-inspired readings by local writers and poets.

Sunday, October 6 is Day inFlux with three free events, a guided hike, a film screening and the inFlux picnic! At 9 a.m., take a guided hike through an old Acadian forest with local woodland owners Ruthe Macauley and Bill Oprel. At 3 p.m., it’s the film Call of the Forest – The Forgotten Wisdom of Trees at the Inverness Fire Hall. Then at 5 p.m., it’s the inFlux bring a picnic, to the arts centre. Visit the gallery, meet creators and artists, and stroll through the woodland paths with a fresh perspective.

“We are proud to welcome Scott Macmillan and the world premiere of his Woodland Revival to this year’s inFlux Festival,” said Elizabeth Whalley, manager of the Inverness County Centre for the Arts. “His participation, and his attracting a world-class group of musicians, artists, writers, filmmakers and stewards of the woodlands, make this third annual inFlux Festival the most exciting to date.”

For more concert and event details, or to purchase tickets (available on-line or at the door), go to: https://www.scott-macmillan.ca/music/2019-influx-cross-cultural-arts-festival/. For more information contact: scojenmusic@gmail.com.