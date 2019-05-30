Inverness County receives Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award

PORT HOOD: Inverness County was awarded some pretty significant recognition at Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities’ 2019 Spring Conference as councillor Laurie Cranton, on behalf of council, was presented a Rick Hansen Difference Maker Award.

The awards are given for making local communities accessible.

The presentation was made on the weekend of May 8-10 at the Truro Holiday Inn, the site of the Spring Conference.

“The award was made by Rich Hansen, so it was an honour to meet him,” Cranton said. “I got to speak for a few seconds, and it was wonderful to receive it for the IDA [Inverness Development Association], Callum MacQuarrie, councillor [Jim] Mustard, the community, and all the businesses and people who gave money.”

Last year, the IDA and the Inverness County Accessibility Committee partnered to purchase beach-friendly wheelchair mats that make it easier to move on the sand, and floating chairs allowing people to go in the water even without the use of their legs.

The new equipment was part of a larger project that included creating ramps, parking spaces, accessible bathrooms, and the general aim of making the Inverness Beach accessible to all, regardless of mobility issues.

“My name was on the top [of the award] but I didn’t do all that. It wasn’t a one-person job or even a 10-person job,” Cranton added.