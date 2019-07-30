PORT HASTINGS: The Municipality of the County of Inverness is selling the former headquarters of the Strait regional school board (now the Strait Regional Centre for Education).

Interested parties can view information on the building at: www.invernesscounty.ca/schoolboardlot.

The 7,900 square foot building, which sits on seven acres of land in beautiful and friendly Port Hastings, was originally built in 1963 as a school and later converted into an office building complete with a large parking lot, a reception area and lobby, full three-phase electrical hook-up, access to municipal sewer and water services, a large board room, two kitchenettes, a fully-functioning water heater, and 15 office spaces. It has been well-maintained throughout the years and requires minimal updating, with great potential for development.

“It is an exciting time to live and work in Inverness County, and any business could thrive in Port Hastings,” said Keith MacDonald, CAO of the Municipality of the County of Inverness. “It’s the iconic gateway to the rest of the island.”

Inspection is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment and for more information, call Debbie at 902-787-3501.