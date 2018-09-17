Inverness mulling over Extended Producer Responsibility

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council is mulling over the pros and cons of a policy that shifts the cost of managing specific wastes/recycling materials from municipalities to producers.

Putting the bug in council’s ear about the policy, called Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), was Velda Walsh, the regional coordinator of the Nova Scotia Solid Waste Resource Management Regional Chairs Committee. She appeared before council on Friday, September 7.

In Nova Scotia, provincial legislation is required to shift both the responsibility and the cost of recycling programs away from the taxpayer to the producer. The Solid Waste-Resource Regional Chairs are represented by elected municipal officials and have established a working group to focus on moving EPR forward. This is called the Municipal-Provincial Priorities Group.

The group is engaging with stakeholders to build an EPR program proposal that works for Nova Scotians. This proposal will build on insights and lessons learned in other provinces that have implemented EPR, as it relates to the curbside recycling program dealing with printed paper and packaging.

Walsh maintained that EPR would significantly decrease both the cost and risks associated with municipal curbside recycling programs. Under this framework, producers are responsible for funding collection, processing and marketing of materials, as well as supporting education. It is estimated that a Nova Scotia EPR model could generate a financial benefit of up to $16 million per year.

She added that Nova Scotians are already paying for such recycling programs in other provinces, in that producers have put programming costs into their national product pricing. In effect, the products sold in Nova Scotia are helping to fund recycling programs elsewhere in Canada, but Nova Scotians are getting none of the benefits.

With that, businesses making under $2 million annually are exempt.

Walsh said her visit to the municipal building in Port Hood was meant to severe as an education session for the local councillors.