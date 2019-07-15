Inverness opens pocketbook for community development

PORT HOOD: A number of community groups in Inverness County will receive funding from their municipal government.

The funding confirmations came during council’s regular July meeting, taking place last Thursday at the municipal building in Port Hood.

In terms of big ticket items, the L’Acabie Rural Transportation Association in Cheticamp was green lit to purchases a new or used vehicle (maximum price $25,000) on the municipality’s dime. The funds come from the municipal gas tax fund.

With that, municipal staff will help L’Acabie develop its long-term business plan.

The Inverness Development Association will receive $5,078.61 for enhancements made to the Inverness Beach. The money comes from the District 3 Community Development Grant Funds (CDGF).

Whycocomagh Daycare will get $839.20 for new equipment. That money comes from the CDGF earmarked for District 4.

Murphy’s Pond in Port Hood is going to receive some funding (thanks to District 5’s CDGF) for its fuel system. The amount is $4,500. Also in District 5, the Glencoe Station Hall will receive $5,514.99 and the Mother of Sorrows Pioneer Shrine in Mabou will get $3,650. All that money comes from grant funds.

Generally speaking, the municipality doesn’t offer financial support to religious groups, but some wiggle room was allowed for the shrine. The motion passed 3-2.

Grant funds from District 6 will be used for a request coming from the Storytellers Gallery in Judique. A total of $6,910 will go to the group for building repairs.

The Port Hastings Historical Society will dip into District 6’s grant funds, as that group gets $1,395 for accessibility-related issues.