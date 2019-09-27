PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council is getting another look at a by-law that will give the elected body the power to stop property owners from allowing discharges in their wastewater that cause harm to the sewer system.

“I read it [the by-law] over, and it needs a proofread,” said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie, speaking about the by-law during the committee-of-the-whole meeting on September 20.

“There are a few little things in the wording that have to be changed before we make a recommendation to council.”

By and large, MacQuarrie was referencing minor typos and word omissions from the current draft of the by-law. It seemed council didn’t have much problem with the content. At the next council meeting, it will be given a first reading.

Councillor John Dowling noted the current by-law is a little light in terms of fines. In the by-law’s current form, a fine of $100 would be handed out to someone causing improper discharges in their waste water.

“Where did we come up with that number?” he said. “In this day and age, we should be looking at $1,000 or more.”

The municipality is not bound by any rule under the Municipal Government Act in terms of issuing fines, noted CAO Keith MacDonald, so it is free to up the ante on punishment.

“I looked at that too, and I thought it was very scant,” said MacQuarrie.

In an effort to keep from slowing down the process, the first reading of the by-law will still take place at next meeting, but council will be looking at adjustments in terms of fines and proofreading.