Community Island Steppers' haunted house in River Bourgeois By Julia Burke - October 29, 2019 The Island Steppers hosted a haunted house in River Bourgeois on October 18 and 19, featuring this tormented soul. Photos by Julie Burke — Pictured are some of the various monsters and creatures that awaited the brave souls who went through the haunted house in River Bourgeois on October 18 and 19. Some of the volunteers are pictured just before the doors opened for an evening of chills. Trina Hall-Samson's Island Steppers held a haunted house at the Tara-Lynne Centre in River Bourgeois. The haunted house offered numerous themed rooms, some of which had a scary clown room, another featured a graveyard, and there was even a creepy hospital room.