Islanders beat Pictou

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders rebounded last night (Wednesday, December 19) following a disappointing weekend that saw the local Major Midgets drop two games in metro.

Last night, the Isles skated to a 4-1 win over the Pictou Weeks Midgets.

Goalie Kenzie MacPhail, who was recently named to the Hockey Nova Scotia Canada Games team, allowed one goal in the first frame, but he closed the door on all Pictou opportunities in the remaining two periods. The Isles outshot Pictou 39-33.

Leading the West’s efforts were Matthew Raike, a goal and two helpers; James Beaton, a goal and an assist; and Daniel Gillis, two helpers; Neal MacLean and Jason Johnson, both had Islander goals; and Sam Grant, Luke Hadley, and Luke Gould.

The Islanders’ record now sits at 11-14-1, good for fifth place in the eight team provincial Major Midget league.

The squad is now off for Christmas, but the guys return to the ice on December 27 when hosting the Cape Breton Tradesmen at 7 p.m.