Islanders look competitive

PORT HOOD: The national champion Cape Breton West Islanders came away from their first weekend of play with a 1-1 record.

A four-goal second period led the way to a 5-4 win when visiting the Valley Wildcats on Saturday. That period’s scoring, matched with a single goal in the third, helped the Isles overturn a 2-0 Valley lead. The Valley scored two goals in the first and in the third.

Stephen Fox put on a seminar in the middle frame, scoring three of the Islanders’ four goals, two of which were shorthanded and all of which came inside two minutes of the others. Calum MacPherson assisted on the first (5:41 remaining), Darren Waterman and Chse Ellis assisted on the second (4:42 remaining), and Sean Stewart had a helper on the last (3:31 remaining).

Also scoring in the second was Waterman who dented the mesh just 1:02 into the frame. He was assisted by Ben MacLellan and Fox.

The game winner came from MacPherson (from Fearghus MacDonald and Dell Welton) just 47 seconds left in the third period.

Both Islander Ewan MacDonald and Wildcat Liam Oxner faced 24 shots.

On Sunday, the Islanders came out swinging and put 38 pucks on net but Valley goalie Jonathan Pickrem stopped all of them. Islander MacDonald, getting his second start in as many games, stopped 26 of 27 shots for an impressive save percentage of .963.

His only misstep came with 2:15 left in the first as Valley Wildcat Robert Dowell slipped one past the goal line.

This weekend, the Islanders will host the South Shore Mustangs at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre for a pair. The first game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday and the second is at noon on Sunday.