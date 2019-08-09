Islanders looking for talent

ANTIGONISH: The Cape Breton West Islanders Major Midget Hockey Club wishes to announce dates for their 2019 August Try-Out Camp.

Players wanting to help the Islanders build on their winning culture must attend this camp. The Islanders have a pretty weighty list of accomplishments from the last number of years including a 2017 Telus Cup Championship, a 2017 Atlantic Championship, a 2017 NSEMMHL Championship, and championship runs at the 2017 and 2018 Ice Jams.

All Midget-aged players in the Cape Breton West, Antigonish, Canso and Strait-Richmond minor hockey associations are invited and encouraged to attend.

Ice Times and Schedule for Phase One of the Camp:

– Thursday, August 15, StFX Millennium Center: (black and white game) 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

– Saturday, August 17, in New Glasgow: exhibition game (time TBA)

– Sunday, August 18, StFX, Millennium Center: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

– Monday, August 19, St FX Millenium Center 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

– Tuesday, August 20, StFX, Millennium Center: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

– Saturday, August 24, in Sydney (Membertou): two exhibition games

– Monday, August 26, StFX, Millennium Center: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Register online by following the link on the Islanders Twitter and Facebook pages.

Payment is to be made to: cbwislanderstreasurer@gmail.com

For more info contact head coach Nick MacNeil at (902) 631-6151 or email nickmacn12@gmail.com.