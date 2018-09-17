Islanders off to good start

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders managed a win and an overtime loss in their first weekend of regular season play, when visiting the Valley Wildcats.

In the Saturday night outing, the Islanders led 3-0 at the end of 40 minutes but a three-goal third period tied the game and, in overtime, Valley player Dylan Schofield popped the game winner.

Darren Waterman led scoring for the Islanders, with a pair of goals (one on the powerplay) and an assist. Also scoring on a powerplay was Sam Grant, on which Waterman and Matthew Ellis assisted. Grant assisted on Waterman’s second period goal as well.

Islander goalie Kenzie MacPhail faced 41 shots.

On Sunday, heavy fire in the third period resulted in a 4-2 Islander win. A total of five goals were scored in the final 20 minutes, and Islander MacPhail faced 40 shots.

Matthew Raike had a pair of unassisted goals, and Grant (from Waterman) also scored in the final frame. The only goal scored outside the third frame was that of Islander Luke Hadley (from Dell Welton) in the second.

The Islanders host the South Shore Mustangs this weekend for a pair of games (Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at noon). The Mustangs scored a pair of one-goal wins last weekend against the Cape Breton Tradesmen.

Also starting play this weekend are the Strait Pirates, hosting the Liverpool Privateers at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates looked sharp in a pair of exhibition games last weekend, dropping the Antigonish Bulldogs 6-1 on Friday and 7-3 on Saturday.

The Nova Major Bantams will start their regular season this Saturday at the Antigonish Arena. The squad hosts ACCEL Physio at 3 p.m.

The Cabot Highlanders of the Nova Scotia Minor Midget Hockey League start regular season play with a road trip this Sunday. The squad will visit the Dartmouth Voyageurs for a 12:30 p.m. start.