Islanders on fire in game two

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders are going to Berwick for the remainder of their playoff series with the Valley Wildcats following an eventful weekend at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre.

“We keep playing like we did this weekend, and I think we can take it,” said captain Darren Waterman, following a pair of games that sees the series tied at 1-1. “We’ll be ready for it.”

The Islanders lost in double overtime on Saturday night in a 3-2 final. On Sunday, the Islanders took advantage of a second period breakdown that saw the hosts rack up six goals. The final was 10-2.

Returning to their home rink after losing by such a margin, Waterman said, might put the Valley is a difficult head space, as no squad is ever comfortable losing in such a lopsided way.

“We capitalized on our chances and did well on the power play, so we just kept going from there,” Waterman said. “Letting in 10 goals is something that’s not easy for any team.

“They’ll be working hard but we’ll be working even harder.”

The Sunday game was dead even at the end of the first frame, with the score tied 1-1. Following a bench minor in the early going of the second, the wheels fell off for the Valley. As a result, the score was 7-2 at the end of 40 minutes.

Three unanswered goals in the third rounded out the scoring.

Leading scoring for the Islanders were Sam Grant, five assists; Waterman, three goals and an assist; Dave Matthews, two goals and two assists; Neil MacLean, three assists; Lewis Taylor and Matthew Ellis, both with a goal and assist; Ben MacLellan and Luke Gould, two assists; Matthew Raike, Daniel Gillis, and Lowell MacDonald, all with a goal; and Daniel LeBlanc, Luke Hadley, and Jason Johnson, an assist each.

Backstop Kenzie MacPhail stopped 29 of 31 shots.

MacPhail was solid in game one as well, as he stopped 35 of 37 shots.

Islander scoring was confined to the second period, with Waterman (from Matthews) and Ellis (from MacDonald and MacLean) scoring on a power play.

“We really wanted to win last night [Saturday], and I think we were the better team. Today [Sunday] we came out and played really hard. It really helps out when everybody is scoring goals or making plays,” Waterman said.

Waterman and the guys will play game three this Friday (7 p.m.), game two on Saturday (3:30 p.m.), and game five on Sunday (2:30 p.m.) if needed.