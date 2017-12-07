Islanders take second in the league

MEMBERTOU: Led by a hat-trick from the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League’s (NSMMHL) leading scorer, the Cape Breton West Islanders scored a 5-4 win over the Cape Breton Tradesmen last Wednesday night.

Stephen Fox, who’s averaging two points a game (27 goals and 17 assists in 22 games), connected in the first, second (on a power play), and third period. His final goal was the game winner.

The win allows the Islanders to slip past Dartmouth’s Steele Subaru Major Midgets to claim second place in the provincial league. The local guys trail the Halifax McDonalds by one point for first place overall.

- Advertisement -

Rounding out scoring for the Islanders were Fearghus MacDonald, a goal and an assist; Calum MacPherson and Dell Welton, two assists; Draper MacLean, a goal; and Jack Morris and Matthew Raike, a helper each. Goalie Ryan Miller faced 24 shots for the Islanders.

The Islanders next game takes place at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre on December 14 with the Tradesmen coming to town for a 7 p.m. start.

After that, the Islanders have three games in December remaining, and all are against the Pictou Weeks Midgets.