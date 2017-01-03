James John Blaine Linden – Halifax/Louisdale

It is with profound sadness that the family of Blaine Linden, of Halifax formerly of Louisdale announce his death that occurred on December 24, 2016 at his home in Halifax, with his loving family by his side. Born November 24, 1952, he was the son of Mary Dora (Samson) Linden, Louisdale and the late Ambrose Linden. He was the most generous and caring person. Blaine formed a network of hundreds of friends from Halifax to British Columbia, the Yukon, Toronto and lastly to Fort McMurray where he took great pride in his union work. He was a member of UFCW Local 401. Besides his mother, Dora, he is survived by sisters, Donna Boudrot (Donald), Arichat and Connie Sampson, Louisdale; nephews, Jason Boudrot ( Janette) and Jake Boudrot both of West Arichat; nieces, Caitlin Sampson and and Erin Hunter (Adam), both of Louisdale, Dawn Kehoe (Nicholas), Lower Sackville;best friends, Bradley Landry, and Christine Perry, both of Fort McMurray. Besides his father Ambrose, Blaine was predeceased by his sister Constance in infancy. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass was held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisdale with Father Antolin Asur officiating. Burial in St. Louis Parish Cemetery, Louisdale. Memorial donations can be made to St. Anne Community & Nursing Care Centre in Arichat or to the Prostate Cancer Society, or to the charity of one’s choice. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Bradley Landry and Gail Sampson who provided Blaine with the utmost loving care in his final days. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd, Arichat. To sends words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Blaine, please visit, www.chboudreau.com