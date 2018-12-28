HALIFAX: Late in 2017, Nova Scotia Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Matt Bowes announced his recommendation of an inquiry into the deaths of Lionel Desmond and members of Desmond’s family.

On January 6, 2017, Antigonish RCMP confirmed four people passed away as a result of a triple homicide and suicide in Upper Big Tracadie. The victims were 10-year-old Aaliyah Desmond, 52-year-old Brenda Desmond, 31-year-old Shanna Desmond, and 33-year-old Lionel Desmond.

Dr. Bowes said the real complexity in this case was the degree to which the federal government would play a role. The doctor said a lot of Lionel Desmond’s issues and touch points occurred under a federal mandate.

As part of the preliminary investigation last year, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies confirming all four individuals died as a result of gunshot wounds. Further investigation also confirmed Lionel Desmond’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted and, as a result, confirmed the incident was a triple homicide and suicide.

In the spring of 2017, the medical examiner decided against a medical examiner inquiry in relation to the Desmonds.

MARBLE MOUNTAIN: Losing power and phone services during the holidays last year had one local woman calling on Canada’s largest telecommunications company to provide answers, along with improved service.

Kate MacLean of Marble Mountain said during power outages, Bell Aliant’s landline phone service is backed-up by battery packs. On Christmas Day, 2017 during a power outage that affected many local communities, the lights went down in Marble Mountain. Dial tones also disappeared at that point, MacLean said. Given that cell service is poor in the area, she added that the lack of landline phones makes for a dangerous situation.

She maintains this is a longstanding problem in the area.

Marc Choma, Bell Aliant’s director of communications confirmed there were problems with phone service in Marble Mountain, and said to the best of his understanding, everything was fixed.

ARICHAT: Boudreau’s Fuels was sold to Sullivan Fuels early in the new year.

On January 2, Lisa Boudreau announced she and her husband Brian were selling their family business.

Boudreau’s Fuels supplied home heating oil to families across Richmond County and the rest of Cape Breton for 22 years. In 2006, the company branded itself as Caper Gas and owned 12 retail outlets across the island.

In 2014, Boudreau’s Fuels launched the “Fuel for Food” fundraising campaign in support of local food banks.

The Isle Madame business was also known for HomeGrown Rewards, a company with the sole objective of networking small locally-owned and operated retailers and providing them the sophistication necessary to offer value-added promotions to their customers. The company was registered and trademarked in 2010.

ISLE MADAME: On December 18, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal issued a traffic advisory that Port Royal Bridge on Port Royal Road was closed. Traffic can detour on MacEachern Road.

Chasta Boudreau, the DTIR’s Eastern District bridge engineer, explained that the bridge was reduced to a five-tonne weight restriction back in 2010, but because the weight restriction was not always followed, and combined with environmental factors, the condition of the bridge deteriorated.

As a result, the department engaged an engineering consultant to conduct a full inspection of the structure, and in December, 2017, the report confirmed the DTIR’s decision to close the bridge.

Boudreau added that no final decisions were reached on the future of the span.

PORT HOOD: With rumours circulating that Cabot Golf was looking to open a third course in the area of West Mabou Beach Provincial Park, members of Inverness Municipal Council mulled over what position they would adopt if Cabot purchased that land.

Councillor John Dowling wanted parks and protected areas set aside and a letter sent to the provincial environment minister.

Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie responded that as of the date of that meeting, there was no confirmation Cabot wanted to build there.

The beach area is designated as a provincial park and is home to vulnerable plant and animal species.

Dowling stood alone in his suggestion to contact Minister Miller, but the remaining council members agreed that the situation might require them to take a stand for or against the development.

ANTIGONISH: The arm of St. Francis Xavier made a stop at StFX as part of a pilgrimage organized by the Archdiocese of Ottawa, the Jesuits in Canada, and Catholic Christian Outreach.

It was the first time the relic visited North America in generations, with St. Francis Xavier considered one of the Catholic Church’s most well known evangelists and missionaries.

Bishop of Antigonish Brian Dunn was one of many folks to view the relic during its January 8 stay at the StFX Chapel, which included public veneration and a mass.

The relic holds particular significance for Antigonish, with the town being the home of StFX University, explained Dunn, who saw the relic while he was in Rome.

CREIGNISH: Last January, after 66 years of dedicated service, well-known Strait area priest, Father Hughie D. MacDonald, made the decision to retire.

Fr. MacDonald later moved into Bethany House in Antigonish after construction on the building wrapped up last February.

The move brought Fr. MacDonald back to Antigonish, his home town. Fr. MacDonald said Cape Breton still holds a special place in his heart, having spent most of his life there.

Fr. MacDonald’s career started with two months spent in St. Peter’s, and he likened his days there to being “the water boy down there for the summer.” He moved to Iona in the fall of 1952 for two years, which included traveling to nearby Baddeck and local First Nations communities. In 1954, he was tasked with going to Sydney in 1954 at St. Joseph’s Parish, where he spent three years.

He then received his first parish in Larry’s River, where he spent another nine happy years. In 1966, Fr. MacDonald then moved to Port Hawkesbury, where he stayed for 11 years before going to Pictou for two years.

He then spent a year studying at St. Paul’s University in Ottawa before being assigned to Arichat. After a discussion came up about his French speaking skills, Fr. MacDonald spent a summer in Saint Pierre and Miquelon in 1980 and remained in Arichat for eight years.

He then went to River Bourgeois in 1988, and in 1991 returned to Arichat for seven years.

In 1998, he moved to Creignish where he was the parish priest for 20 years.

WE’KOQMA’Q: The federal government announced $545,000 in non-repayable contributions for two projects in Waycobah First Nation. The projects involve expanding the local steelhead trout growing operation and upgrades to the processing facility.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner, made the announcement on behalf of Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) Minister Navdeep Bains, with funding coming through ACOA’s Business Development Program.

The Province of Nova Scotia also contributed $140,000 to the trout farm expansion project through the Nova Scotia Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board. The Ulnooweg Development Group provided $259,000 in grants, as well as a $100,000 loan, while the Waycobah Band Council is investing $135,000 in the expansion from revenue generated at the fish farm.

In June, the federal government announced another $1 million to further expand

Waycobah Chief Rod Googoo said the fish farm employs close to 15 or 16 people year-round, and during processing from July to December, they employed another 25-26 people, with plans to employ 70 between the two operations.

A release from the federal government stated the income generated from the venture will go back into the community for future economic activities. The release also stated the local band has an agreement with Northern Harvest Sea Farms to purchase and market the farm’s product while the band plans to upgrade its facilities until it is capable of growing, harvesting and processing four-pound fillets on a year-round basis.

PORT HAWKESBURY: At January’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a draft of a letter to be sent to Nova Scotia Premier and Minister of Aboriginal Affairs, Stephen McNeil.

The letter was a request to add Unama’ki (the Mi’kmaq name for Cape Breton) to the sign at the Canso Causeway welcoming visitors to the island.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she would seek the support of all five First Nations Communities in Cape Breton in making the change, as well as the island’s five municipalities

Chief Rod Googoo of We’koqma’q First Nation told The Reporter he agrees the change would be a positive one.

Googoo, who is fluent in the Mi’kmaq language, says the name Unama’ki translates to “Land of the Fog” and holds special significance to Mi’kmaq culture.

INVERNESS COUNTY: Members of the Inverness County Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service were honoured for saving lives.

Samantha MacEachern was one of four young lifeguards involved with two separate incidents on July 22, 2017.

MacEachern was partnered with Ava Hart at Inverness beach. Rowan Hart and Grace O’Donnell were stationed in Port Hood.

In Port Hood, a 59-year-old Sydney man died during a situation where his 64-year-old wife nearly drowned. The incident happened in the early afternoon, and that same day a second incident occurred in Inverness. Members of an Ontario family found themselves in a tough situation due to an outward tide. A man from North Sydney assisted lifeguards in the rescue.

After the events of July 22, the four lifeguards were lauded both locally and across the province for their efforts.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Starting last January, the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre offered a permanent sexualized trauma therapy program in the region and the Strait Area Women’s Place (SAWP) in Port Hawkesbury was the first Cape Breton organization to host the service.

SAWP offered a therapy program for survivors of sexual abuse on a year-to-year basis since the centre opened in 2013. As a result of the funding, the program became permanent and has grown from one therapist to two, increasing the number of clients.

Therapists travel from Antigonish to SAWP to meet with clients for a total of four days per month. The program is available free of charge to all genders ages 16 and up. A specialized program is also available to young women aged 16 through 21 who are identified as at risk and requiring women-centred support.

Mary Elizabeth Cameron, women’s services facilitator for SAWP said there is no waitlist for the program at SAWP and clients can expect an appointment quickly. Cameron says that SAWP is an ideal welcoming location for those seeking help.

Cameron also pointed out that visitors have ready access to the wide variety of other services offered at SAWP as well. The centre hosts a women’s wellness clinic, access to legal aid, workshops on topics such as self-esteem and anxiety, and a variety of social activities.

HALIFAX: On January 24, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Zack Churchill announced the province would dissolve its seven elected English language school boards and establish one provincial advisory council.

Churchill pointed out that student achievement in the province is below the national average, and an achievement gap exists among some minority groups.

The structure of the Conseil scolaire acadien provinicial (CSAP) board will not change. Any money saved by the dissolution of the boards will be put back in the classroom, however the minister said the focus is more on systemic changes than financial savings and he has no plans to lay-off staff at central board offices.

The province also planned to remove principals and vice-principals from the Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union, a change that would affect 40 staff within the Strait regional school board (SRSB). Other changes include strengthening the role of superintendents who report directly to the deputy minister, and moving teacher support specialists out of regional education offices and into classrooms four days per week.

Strait regional school board chair Jamie Samson told The Reporter that although the board supports many of the recommendations put forward in Dr. Glaze’s report, he was disappointed with the decision to dissolve the school boards.

The minister said the government plans to enhance the role of school advisory councils (SACs) to give teachers, parents, and community members at each school more of a voice in decision-making at the local level.

ARICHAT: During the monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on January 22 in Arichat, district 2 councillor Alvin Martell requested permission to attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conference in Halifax.

Martell said he received an e-mail from Richmond Warden Brian Marchand asking who wanted to attend the FCM and Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities (UNSM) conferences. Martell responded that he wanted to attend and requested permission to travel. Without a response for two weeks, Martell said he added his request to the agenda of the regular monthly meeting.

District 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher supported attending the conferences but wanted a strict limit on how many and who can attend. He preferred having the warden, deputy warden and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) go to such events.

Deputy Warden James Goyetche agreed that Richmond County should send no more than two voting delegates.

Since their new travel policy dictates that the warden must choose who goes to the conference, former warden Brian Marchand said the municipality would send two voting delegates, in addition to the Chief Administrative Officer, to the UNSM conference but no decisions were made about the FCM conference.

Martell said he agrees with fiscal responsibility but also thinks the municipality needs to attend conferences.