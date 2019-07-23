PORT HAWKESBURY: The Granville Green free outdoor concert series is presented by Nustar and Bear Head LNG, and this summer features some of Canada’s most talented musicians as part of the series.

One of Canada’s most celebrated songwriters, Joel Plaskett has dozens of awards to his credit and thousands of tour dates under his belt. He is known as one of the country’s most innovative, hard-working, and fiercely independent artists.

This Sunday, Plaskett will be rocking it up with his band, The Emergency, at the Granville Green band shell. The event is sponsored by Port Hawkesbury Paper.

Special guests Beech Hill are an acoustic, folk and rock band from Cape Breton. They are known for blending rich harmonies and catchy melodies with a grooving bass and drums. They take to the stage at 7 p.m.

Photos by Mary Hankey Carmen Townsend rocked the stage at the Granville Green concert on Sunday evening. Following the release of her debut album, Townsend embarked on a cross-Canada tour supporting rock legends Heart.

The Granville Green Concert Series is produced by the Port Hawkesbury Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.

