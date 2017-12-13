It is with heavy hearts that we the family have to announce the death of Lester Andrew Johnson, 55 – of Potlotek that occurred suddenly at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston on December 4, 2017. Born in Sydney, he was the son of the late Matthew “Mattie” and Annie (Nevins) Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Marshall; daughters, Tena Marshall, Matle”n Marshall, Shannon Johnson; sons,Lester Johnson, William Marshall; grandchildren, Selena, Justice, Nathaniel, Abigail, Vanessa, Georgina, Jennifer, Dominic and Layla Sky; brothers, Kevin (Sandra) Johnson, Roddie (Laurie) Johnson, Byon (Rosie) Johnson, Basil (Shara) Johnson; sisters, Beverly (Eddie) Johnson, Monica Young, Nancy (John Ryan) Johson all of Potlotek; godchildren Mary Susan Lafford, Jasmine Mellen, Linden Lafford, Liza Isaac and Christopher Ballard. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his daughter, Cassandra Marshall; granddaughter Tamara Johnson; brothers, Richard Johnson, Tom Johnson, Bernard Johnson, John in infancy; sisters, Elizabeth and Sandra. Visitation will be held in the family residence at 12226 Hwy. #4 in Potlotek from 5pm on Saturday, December 9, 2017 until time of Funeral Mass. Funeral Mass was held Monday morning at 10:30am in St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Antolin Asur officiating. Burial to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Barra Head. A salité will be held in the Potlotek Community Hall. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H.Boudreau Funeral Home Ltd. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Lester please visit, www.chboudreau.com