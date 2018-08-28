Community Johnstown Milling Frolic By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 28, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Charlie MacIntyre (left) and Emily Clegg were among the participants in the Johnstown Milling Frolic to take the lead in singing Gaelic songs while milling the wool. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardViolet Sidney was one of the youngest milling frolic attendees to take part in the bingo. Also taking a turn to lead everyone in a Gaelic song was Shamus MacDonald. Volunteers hosted the very popular straw game for children in Johnstown on Friday. Chrissie MacMillan grew up speaking Gaelic in Stirling, Richmond County but lost touch with the language. Now in her 80s and living in Stellarton, MacMillan (nee MacLeod) recently began to rediscover her roots and was even able to lead a Gaelic song during the Johnstown Milling Frolic on Friday evening. A merchandise bingo, with caller Butch MacAdam, was also part of the festivities at the Johnstown Parish Hall on Friday. Kinnon and Betty Lou Beaton provided the musical entertainment for the evening dance portion of the event, which was held upstairs at the Johnstown Parish Hall. A craft market and bake sale also took place during the milling frolic event in Johnstown Friday. Traditionally, the milling process (designed to shrink the wool to make it warmer and more water resistant) included singing Gaelic songs to keep the rhythm and enjoyably pass the time.