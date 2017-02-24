Joseph Martin Sutherland – St. Peters

SUTHERLAND Joseph Martin 89 of St. Peters died February 23, 2017 in Strait Richmond Hospital, Evanston.

Joe was a World War II veteran serving with the Merchant Marines and a proud member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 , St. Peters. He was a long time fan of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and there wasn’t a storm that would not prevent him from missing a game.

A generous and community minded man, he will be remembered as always ready to lend a hand and his time to raise money for any worthy cause or person in need. Joe spent much time on the shore, where anyone was welcomed to share his catch.

He is survived by his wife Beryl, sons Michael (Sandra Landry), Andrew (Elizabeth Burke) all of St. Peters; daughter Heather Sutherland, Halifax and daughter in law Dawn Hollohan, Sydney; grandchildren Byron Sutherland, Vancouver; Andy King, River Bourgeois; Alexis Sutherland, Calgary; Josie Sutherland, Sydney; Shelby Sutherland, Ottawa, Tyler Sutherland, Seattle; and Tara MacAulay, St. Peters.

Joe was predeceased by his Mother Catherine Sutherland and son Timothy.

Resting in the River Bourgeois Visitation Parlor on Saturday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm ; funeral services and burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be to Strait Richmond Hospital, Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital or a charity of choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury.

Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca