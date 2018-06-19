Judokas bring it to Amherst

Grant McDaniel
Representing the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club in Amherst were (from left) Brien Langley, U12 Silver; Raya Matheson, U12 Bronze; Elliott Cooke, U16 Bronze; Reid Matheson, U14 Bronze; Kaleb Matheson, U10 Bronze; and John Langley, U10 Bronze. With them is coach Wayne Reynolds.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club recently visited the Amherst Invitational Judo Tournament.

“Amy [Cotton] came in last Thursday and she taught the kids a few tricks they used in the tournament,” said instructor Wayne Reynolds.

“It was a big tournament and the people who were there were quality people. We’re happy with silver and bronze.”

Cotton was en route to Sydney for her induction to the Cape Breton Sports Hall of Fame. Cotton is a long-time friend of the Port Hawkesbury Club, and she trained there when first learning the sport. She later made her way to the Olympics.

