Judokas make their mark at provincials

TRURO: Led by a gold medal performance by Reid Matheson, the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club visited the Judo Nova Scotia Provincial Championship on December 9.

Not one of the 11 competitors came home without a medal.

“They showed a lot of potential, and we’re looking to grow on that,” said Wayne Reynolds, who leads coaching at the club along with his son Elliotte and Liam Campbell.

“In the new year, we’re looking to go two nights a week instead of one. To be effective in any sport, you have to get your practice in.

“Overall, the kids did fantastic at provincials. I’m quite proud of them. Reid got gold, and he’s got power for his age. He’s really strong.”

A provincial championship is always a big event, but the Truro show was especially large considering it was an invitational allowing competitors from outside Nova Scotia.

The club currently meets every Thursday upstairs at the Strait Area Community Curling Club but, as Reynolds noted, that schedule will be expanding next month.

With that, new mats are en route for the club. Reynolds said they will make a world of difference in terms of training.

“It’s an enhancement and a necessity,” he said.

With 2018 rapidly approaching, Sensei Reynolds pointed out anyone looking to make a news year’s resolution in terms of getting active is welcome to try their hand at Judo.

“We don’t turn anybody away,” he said. “We’re accepting new members in the new year, and former instructors are welcome to come by and lend their expertise.”

Anyone looking for more information can contact the club at porthawkesburyjudoclub@gmail.com.