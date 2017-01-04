HALIFAX: A new partner was confirmed for the Melford International Terminal (MIT) project with the announcement that Cyrus Capital Partners, the majority owners of MIT, had entered into a joint venture and investment with SSA Marine in the newly-dubbed Melford Atlantic Gateway.

MIT vice-president of marketing Richie Mann said the venture’s partnership with SSA Marine, described as the world’s largest independent privately-held marine terminal operator, would enable project backers to go out and find a carrier commitment.

Mann described this search as “the last piece of the puzzle” for the proposed 315-acre marine container terminal project for the Strait of Canso.

ST. PETER’S: An official with Parks Canada confirmed that a major upgrade to the St. Peter’s Canal was “still on schedule,” and the federal agency’s collaboration with the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) should conclude with the successful installation of a new two-lane bridge this spring.

Construction designed to accommodate the new bridge got underway early last spring, according to Parks Canada asset manager Audrey Buchanan. While some traffic delays have greeted motorists driving through St. Peter’s during this period, including a detour that prevented drivers from accessing Denys Street from an entrance adjacent to the canal and instead re-routed them through Toulouse Street, Buchanan insisted that this work was designed to minimize disruption of traffic flow through the village’s east end.

The new bridge itself, which received a federal contribution of $10.4 million just over a year ago, is to be constructed at a site 25 metres away to the current bridge this winter, with the official installation taking place this spring and slated to wrap up in June, according to Buchanan.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A local doctor’s efforts to provide consistent palliative care delivery in Richmond County ended in July, with the physician blaming the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) for failing to provide the necessary resources to meet the Strait area’s unique needs for end-of-life care.

Two years earlier, Dr. Robert Martel of West Arichat made the decision to devote the bulk of his time towards developing a coordinated, “evidence-based and structured” approach to palliative care. However, he now feels the NSHA has failed to consult with local health-care stakeholders and is assuming that the same model of palliative-care delivery can be universally applied across the province.

While he continued to assist the two hospital-based and four home-based patients currently receiving his palliative care services, Dr. Martel is disappointed that the provincial health authority does not appear to be examining successful delivery of end-of-life services in other provinces.

The NSHA’s Provincial Palliative Care Coordinator, Cheryl Tschupruk, noted that her office is attempting to solicit feedback from several working groups that have fanned out across the province since the release of Nova Scotia’s new palliative care strategy in the spring of 2014. She added that the NSHA is attempting to ensure the proper placement of palliative-care professionals across the province, including the Strait area.

- Advertisement -

STRAIT AREA: Four Syrian refugee families got a taste of local hospitality from residents of three different host communities in two counties.

Lifeline Syria Inverness County (LSIC) hosted a meet-and-greet on July 10 at St. Peter’s Parish Hall in Port Hood for two families that arrived in Port Hood in February and a third that landed in South West Mabou in mid-May.

The patriarchs of the two Port Hood families are first cousins, while the matriarch of the South West Mabou family is a sister to the mother in a family that was slated to arrive in Margaree area later in July. As well, the mother in the second Port Hood family is a sister to the father of a family scheduled to arrive shortly in Port Hawkesbury via the Port of Welcome Settlement Association (POWSA).

Also on July 10, the Strait Area Refugee Support Group (SARSG) held a welcome event at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Petit de Grat for a family that arrived in the community in June.

SARSG co-chair Barbara MacNeil reported that the recent Isle Madame arrivals, currently living in the glebe house vacated by parish priest Fr. Douglas MacDonald to provide a smooth transition for the family, were excited to reach their new home after landing at the Sydney airport in the early-morning hours of June 24.

ANTIGONISH: On July 12, the Sisters of St. Martha, Shannex, and the provincial Department of Health and Wellness jointly announced a new 25-bed nursing care facility would replace the current Bethany House.

Sister Brendalee Boisvert said she and the congregation are pleased with the announcement, adding that they have been working on the project for nine years. She explained that Shannex came to the Sisters with an unsolicited proposal, which reportedly answered the need for long-term beds and also offered a replacement option for a building that Sister Boisvert described as “too big” and “too old” to be refurbished.

While Sister Boisvert said the congregation plans to have Bethany House “deconstructed,” the sisters are hoping to keep, among other things, the windows of the Bethany chapel to help maintain the memory of the entire building.

JUDIQUE: Community resident Blaise MacEachern received a Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers from Governor-General David Johnson during a ceremony held in Halifax on July 13.

MacEachern, one of 70 medal recipients at the ceremony, joined the Trans-Canada Trail (TCT) organization in 1999 and has since worked on the development of 92 kilometres of trail in Nova Scotia as a member of the Nova Scotia Trails Federation. He also made strides in connecting Nova Scotia’s trails to the rest of the TCT by 2017.

MacEachern, who also volunteers with local trails groups, said he was “very humbled” to receive the honour.

BOYLSTON: An eight-hour overnight standoff between a Guysborough County man and police ended peacefully but resulted in police laying 13 criminal charges.

Officers responding to a dispute on East Side Harbour Road at around 9 p.m. on July 13 were told by witnesses that a man had threatened to kill individuals inside the residence and discharged a rifle multiple times prior to their arrival. He also broke the windows of a residence and vehicles. An RCMP official confirmed that the man also threatened to kill police but did not elaborate on the specifics of the threat.

The man in question, Boylston resident William Anthony Pius George, 20, surrendered at 5 a.m. the following morning without incident. He appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 15, charged with eight counts of uttering threats and one count each of assault, mischief, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense.

Court officials also sent George to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth on a double remand.

ANTIGONISH: The president of Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue (SAGSR) warned that the operation could fold within the coming months, if municipal units do not respond to funding requests that the group has made to secure its new headquarters in Monastery.

Despite a close vote by Antigonish Town Council at its July 18 meeting resulted in the town providing $10,500 to SAGSR for the coming year, the organization’s president, Cecil Cashin, called for the same financial contribution, as well as an annual tax levy of $3,000, from the other municipal units served by the volunteer-driven operation.

At the time, Cashin noted that only Inverness County came forth with funding, but added that the municipality would only provide $5,000 as it is served by two other search and rescue organizations. While Cashin accepted this decision, he noted that only the Municipality of the District of Guysborough had offered to meet SAGSR’s request, and added that this offer was contingent on all other member municipalities providing matching funds.

Cashin also reported that the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s had confirmed it would not provide the requested funds, while SAGSR was still waiting for answers from Antigonish and Richmond counties and the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town officials and residents here were “All About That Bass” after learning they had won a contest to bring Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to town for a free concert in early September.

Port Hawkesbury won the Trainor concert as the result of eclipsing four other contenders in the Air Miles Detour competition. Air Miles officials made the announcement at a special event held on July 20 outside the town’s Sobeys’ location, confirming that Port Hawkesbury had beaten out Nelson, BC, Moose Jaw, SK, Mulmur, ON and Morin-Heights, PQ to bring Trainor to the Strait area.

Noting that contest participants registered over 500,000 votes for Port Hawkesbury via the donation of their Air Miles reward points, Air Miles Detour tour manager Jenny MacDonald praised Atlantic Canadian residents in general and local media, municipal officials, and the business community for pushing the town over the top.

L’ARDOISE: Cape Breton-Richmond MLA and Energy Minister Michel Samson visited the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre to announce a combined $15,000 in funds for two separate initiatives.

The Kingston facility received $10,000 to develop a model for a seniors’ centre in Richmond County that will enable seniors to access community-based resources and provide support to help seniors stay in their communities, while the Municipality of the County of Richmond received $5,000 to develop an age-friendly plan for the county, which will involve research, consultation and the assembly of a diverse leadership team to better understand how to create an age-friendly community.

The vice-chair of the Kingston centre, Lillie Spray, pointed out that the funding has already enabled the centre’s board of directors to hire a project coordinator to help the board develop an “evidence-informed, community-based” centre to assist with the well-being of seniors throughout Richmond County.

ANTIGONISH: Government and community officials came together for a housing project in late July.

All three levels of local government, as well as Antigonish community groups, got together on July 29 to announce Riverside Estates, an affordable housing development with a pair of two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units. Both ground floor apartments will be barrier-free and meet the needs of persons with disabilities.

The Town of Antigonish donated the land and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish pledged $100,000 over the next five years in support of the overall development. The Sisters of St. Martha also committed an investment of $100,000, and the provincial and federal governments joined forces to provide a combined $100,000, according to Joanne Bernard, Minister Responsible for Housing Nova Scotia.

D’ESCOUSSE: A long-running Isle Madame community hall received funding for major upgrades during a community festival held at the end of July.

Cape Breton-Richmond MLA and Energy Minister Michel Samson confirmed that the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Society (DCIS) will receive $28,653 to upgrade the washroom and kitchen portions of the hall the society has operated since 1992.

Courtesy of the Nova Scotia government’s Community Facility Improvement Program, the funding was unveiled by Samson at the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Centre (DCIC) during the Lennox Passage Yacht Club Harbourfest.

CLEVELAND: Over three months after their hunch turned into a major lottery win, a retired Richmond County couple still had trouble believing their good fortune actually happened.

Peter and Anna MacIntyre of Cleveland decided to add a TAG bonus number to their April 9 purchase of Atlantic Lottery Corporation’s long-running Lotto 6/49 tickets, only to discover a few days later that their decision had resulted in a jackpot win of $100,000.

While the couple had no major plans for their winnings, other than sharing them with their four adult children, MacIntyre was pleased with the good fortune that came their way, given the financial difficulties he recently experienced due to circumstances beyond his control.

A millwright at Stora Enso’s Point Tupper paper mill until his retirement in 2006, MacIntyre was among those who saw their pension payments sharply reduced following the bankruptcy of the mill’s subsequent owner, NewPage Corporation, prior to the arrival of Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) in 2012.