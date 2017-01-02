STRAIT AREA: Two local wardens found themselves answering questions in June regarding their respective municipalities’ expense claim policies.

In the wake of reports showing the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) spent an estimated $37,643 at Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) conferences in Niagara Falls and Vancouver, Warden Vernon Pitts said council will be revisiting the issue but added that he did not feel the municipality had done anything wrong.

Meanwhile, Antigonish County Warden Russell Boucher said expense claims brought to light in connection with the 2014 FCM conference in Niagara Falls fell within the county’s policy at the time. The policy predated a mid-March council decision to implement a new policy forbidding the claiming of alcohol and prohibiting councilors from seeking reimbursement for the costs of a spouse, family member or travelling companion.

Boucher charged $389 for meals and alcohol for himself, his wife, a fellow municipal councilor and a councilor from another municipality during the 2014 FCM conference in Niagara Falls. The Antigonish County warden also claimed food and alcohol as an expense from a meal at Halifax’s Robert L. Stanfield International Airport two days prior to the conference.

ARICHAT: Shortly before former Richmond County Warden Steve Sampson announced he would not re-offer for municipal office in the 2016 election campaign, Sampson and then-Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Warren Olsen secured a legal victory in a joint defamation lawsuit.

Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Wood granted disclosure of two Facebook accounts to assist in identifying the authors of allegedly defamatory comments made against Sampson and Olsen in the Facebook group “Taxpayers of Richmond County NS.”

In a mid-June written statement, Justice Wood said he was “satisfied that the nature and number of postings” by Facebook members using the pseudonyms “Jake Sampson” and “Jim Davis” in the first six months of 2016 “override any reasonable expectation that those persons should be entitled to remain anonymous.”

The decision came 10 days before Sampson and fellow Richmond council veteran Malcolm Beaton confirmed that they would not seek re-election in October’s municipal elections. Beaton, the sitting Deputy Warden, had assumed many of Warden Victor David’s responsibilities during the latter’s medical leaves over the previous six months.

PORT HOOD: A combined $701,769 in federal funding helped Inverness County launch a new tourism strategy, promote and enhance its beaches, and launch a business façade program for one of its busiest communities.

Unveiled in Port Hood by Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner, the funding package included $607,929 in non-repayable funding from ACOA’s Innovative Communities Fund (ICF). This funding went towards redesigning Port Hood’s business storefronts and provided several enhancements, promotions and a new brand identity for five Inverness County beaches.

In addition to the ICF funds, ACOA directed $93,840 through its Business Development Program (BDP) to the Municipality of the County of Inverness to develop to plan and implement a tourism branding strategy based on the concept of “Canada’s Musical Coast.” The items planned as part of this initiative included a new branding strategy, Web site, and interpretive signage connected to the new slogan.

- Advertisement -

ARICHAT: Richmond County announced a tax increase for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Citing the end of the county’s tax agreement with Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) and the accompanying loss of $600,000 in annual commercial revenue, as well as a rise in education costs, Deputy Warden Malcolm Beaton defended the decision to raise Richmond’s residential and commercial rates by two cents each. The 2016-17 residential rate is now 80 cents per $100 of tax assessment, while the commercial rate sits at $2.10 per $100 of assessment.

HALIFAX: The provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) confirmed that four local stretches of highway were among the eight featured in consultations for the proper engineering and payment models for twinning, including the potential introduction of highway tolls to pay for the upgrades.

DTIR Minister Geoff MacLellan said his department’s proposed priority areas for twinning included 100-series highways between Antigonish and Sutherland’s River, Auld’s Cove and Taylor’s Road, Port Hastings and Port Hawkesbury, and St. Peter’s and Sydney.

Having paid $900,000 to CBCL Limited to study the eight sections of highway earlier in the year, MacLellan pledged that public consultation on future highway twinning would begin later in 2016, to give the public the chance to absorb the findings of this investigation before weighing in. At least three of these consultation sessions are scheduled for the Strait area.

GLENDALE: Police probed a mysterious incident involving an injured man who was found in a vehicle on the side of the highway on June 7.

Police responded to a call regarding an injured man in a pick-up truck parked on the side of Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Glendale. He was subsequently transported by Emergency Health Services to a Halifax hospital, where he remained until June 13 for treatment of what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s name was not released as police continued their investigation through the remainder of June.

POINT TUPPER: A week of downtime at the Strait area’s long-running paper mill resulted in some temporary lay-offs.

Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) development manager Marc Dube confirmed in mid-June that the mill had launched what he described as a week of “market-related downtime,” with the company giving employees with eligible vacation time the opportunity to take their vacation or take the lay-off. The move impacted roughly half of the paper mill’s 330 employees.

Unifor Local 972 vice-president Archie MacLachlan said the move was expected from the union’s point of view, given a recent drop in sales for the paper industry.

PORT HASTINGS: Reductions at the classroom and regional-office level were accompanied by a funding injection for provincially-driven student achievement initiatives in the 2016-17 budget for the Strait regional school board (SRSB), which approved the fiscal plan amid the board’s search for a new Director of Finance.

The 2016-17 fiscal plan, which includes a total of $79,000,785 in spending, was unanimously approved at a special board meeting in mid-June. This meeting came seven weeks after the resignation of SRSB Director of Finance Willie Cormier, whose post is now held on an acting basis by Chris Grover, hired by the SRSB as a finance coordinator a year earlier.

As for the budget itself, the SRSB shaved 9.35 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions from its staff grid through attrition, with 3.78 FTE teacher-assistant positions also removed for the 2016-17 academic year. The board also eliminated three positions from its regional office staff, made “a small reduction” in school-based support staff positions, achieved savings through retirements and leaves, and recouped funds through efficiencies reached in the areas of transportation and facilities.

HALIFAX: The lawyer of a fisherman sentenced for manslaughter said his client was disappointed that his appeal was turned down this past June.

Nova Scotia Appeals Court Judge Duncan Beveridge denied the appeal of James Landry, who was convicted of manslaughter in the mid-2013 death of Phillip Boudreau.

Landry had been sentenced to 14 years minus time served in January, sparking him to appeal in the hopes of receiving a sentence of 10 years, similar to the sentence of another man convicted of the same crime for his role in Boudreau’s death, Dwayne Samson. However, the appeal decision stated that Samson pleaded guilty, was acting on the orders of Landry, and showed remorse.

Landry is eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The end of June saw the closure of the Career Development Association of Inverness-Richmond (CDAIR).

The Executive Lead of the Careers Nova Scotia Transformation Initiative, Vicki Elliott-Lopez, pointed out that the provincial government had announced its plans in an April 5 press release, which stated that service providers in most areas of Nova Scotia worked together to submit joint proposals.

Port Hawkesbury was one of four parts of the province that did not see such a partnership struck, Elliott-Lopez noted, adding that the services provided by CDAIR will now be delivered from EmployAbility Partnership of Sydney. However, she added that EmployAbility Partnership will be operating offices in Port Hawkesbury and Cheticamp, and expressed hope that some former CDAIR employees could find new posts in these offices.