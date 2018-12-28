PORT HAWKESBURY: Over 2,300 people gathered at the Port Hawkesbury Airport for the Atlantic Canada International Air Show on May 30.

The event featured several air craft on display, four food venders, displays by the Canadian Forces and local volunteer fire departments, the music of Eastbound, the emceeing of 101.5 The Hawk, and one of the signature showpieces of the Canadian military, the Canadian Forces 431 Air Demonstration Squadron – otherwise known as the Snowbirds.

The number of people attending the show was so vast that parking at the facility was impossible for most attendees. Though some parking could be accommodated at the airport and neighbouring business J.B. Mechanical, the majority of folks left their cars at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and were bused in by Strait Area Transit.

Several local businesses helped make the event a success, including media partners like The Reporter and 101.5 The Hawk, J.B. Mechanical, National Rent-A-Car, the BaRyKin Bistro, and many others.

WHYCOCOMAGH: Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner joined leaders of We’koqma’q First Nation at the We’koqma’q Mi’kmaq School on June 1 to announce a contribution of $1 million to help with the expansion of the community’s aquaculture operation.

The investment will allow to We’koqma’q First Nation to expand its operations by purchasing new cages, nets, moorings, and a work barge, as well as upgrading docks, performing electrical work, and adding a fish counter. The funding will create 10 new jobs and will enable over one million fingerlings to be grown for market annually.

In addition to the federal contribution, We’koqma’q First Nation will invest $750,000 from its operating revenue.

We’koqma’q chief Rod Googoo predicted that with the investment, $14.9 million worth of product will be processed through the facility next year.

We’koqma’q First Nation officially took ownership of the facility in 2015. At the time, it employed eight people. Googoo said the project provides work for 50 people, and all of the employees are from the community of We’koqma’q.

ANTIGONISH: A new palliative care unit at St Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish was officially opened on June 8.

The renovation, which began in January, 2018, created a six-bed palliative care unit.

The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation contributed $600,000 for capital costs, while the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Auxiliary donated $150,000 in furnishings and equipment.

In addition to medical equipment and necessary staff space requirements, the new unit includes areas for families and volunteers. Amenities such as shower and laundry facilities allow families and friends to remain on the unit, close to their loved ones in care.

The patient rooms are equipped with new televisions, family space and pull-out couches for overnight stays. The new unit has a full kitchen, computer room and quiet spaces throughout and reflects a person-centred and homelike environment. There is also a quiet, separate family room.

PORT HAWKESBURY: On June 14 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, 34-year-old James Edwin Tyler Goswell received a three-year sentence (including credit for the year-and-a-half he already served in custody), 30 months probation, as well as an order to provide a DNA sample and a firearms prohibition running until 2028. Goswell earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The RCMP arrested and charged Goswell, along with Makayla Sutherland and Justin Francis Goswell following an incident in Skye Glen on June 2, 2017 when Inverness District RCMP received a call of someone getting shot in the leg at a residence.

Police searched two homes on June 4, 2017 as part of the investigation and seized firearms, ammunition, and drugs – including a quantity of marijuana and six kilograms of cocaine – and what the police described as sophisticated drug packaging equipment.

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK: The captain of a fishing boat involved in the death of Philip Boudreau of Isle Madame was granted day parole.

On June 12, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) granted Dwayne Matthew Samson day parole, with leave privileges, at a halfway house for six months, including conditions that he have no contact with any member of Boudreau’s family. Samson told the board he plans to return to work on his fishing boat.

Upon reviewing his case, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Samson was motivated to get reintegrated into society and a psychiatric assessment determined Samson’s risk of reoffending was low.

In summarizing his case, the CSC confirmed that prior to the incident on June 1, 2013, Samson did have multiple encounters with Boudreau and did turn to the authorities to help.

On May 20, 2015, Samson pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter. Samson – who was the captain of the fishing boat Twin Maggies, along with crew members James Landry and Craig Landry – originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of second degree murder, electing trial by jury, but changed his plea before going to trial.

On September 22, 2015 in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court, Justice Simon MacDonald sentenced Samson to 10 years.

Samson received 103 days credit for time served. He submitted to a DNA order and is prohibited from owning a firearm for the rest of his life.

PORT HOOD: Betty Ann MacQuarrie’s position as warden was reviewed on June 22 during a special meeting of Inverness Municipal Council. The meeting was requested by four councillors serving on the six-person council unit.

The meeting began with councillors John Dowling, John MacLennan, and Jim Mustard, as well as deputy warden Alfred Poirier, positioned to vote against continuing with MacQuarrie in the big chair. Laurie Cranton, councillor for Margaree and area, had not expressed support for taking a stand against MacQuarrie.

The meeting proceeded with each council member having an opportunity to present his or her appraisal of the warden’s performance. Speaking last was Mustard, who said he changed his mind about voting non-competency.

Council was left with only three members willing to vote against MacQuarrie. A decision for non-competency requires two-thirds of the elected officials (four in this case) to be in favour of the decision. As the prospective motion of non-competency didn’t have enough support, the vote didn’t take place.

During the course of the meeting, Dowling, MacLennan, and Poirier explained the issues they had regarding MacQuarrie’s leadership. All three said their problems were professional ones, not personal. Some of the big ticket items in terms of criticism included an allegation that MacQuarrie meet unbeknownst to council with Cabot Golf owner Ben Cowan-Dewar and former Premier Rodney MacDonald regarding the purposed expansion of Cabot Golf in South West Mabou.

Another bone of contention is the lack of funding for the Port Hawkesbury Airport, officially named the Allan J. MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport. Matters of decorum at council meetings were also brought into question.

GUYSBOROUGH: A young offender was arrested after racist and profane graffiti was spray-painted on a bus shelter in Canso.

Guysborough District RCMP responded to a complaint at 7 a.m. on June 8 at a bus shelter on School Street in Canso. According to Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, a Swastika, a racial slur and profanity were spray-painted on the structure sometime during the night.

Police later arrested the male youth who was facing a charge of mischief.