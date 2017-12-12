Junior Pirates win on the road

By
Grant McDaniel
-
Photo by Grant McDaniel Pirates Christian Papineau and Matthew Stymest keep an eye on Pictou’s Kirklin Murray.

CUMBERLAND: Managing a total of 53 shots, the Junior Pirates used last Friday night’s visit to the Cumberland County Blues’ home turf to secure a 7-5 win.

The win improved the Pirates’ record to 8-10-2-1. The maroon and white are doing their best to catch the Antigonish Bulldogs, who recently overtook them for third place in the Sid Rowe division of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

Coming through big for the Pirates were Cody Hinkley, three goals and an assist; Taylor Pierce and Christian Papineau, a goal and an assist each; Joshua MacMillan, two helpers; Riley Keeling and Jackson Beck, a goal each; and Randon MacKinnon and Dawson MacLean, a helper each.

- Advertisement -

Matthew Stymest faced 43 shots for the Strait.

This Friday night will be the Strait’s final game before the Christmas break. The guys host the Antigonish Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

SHARE
Previous articleDragons win Rock Ya Like a Hurricane Tourney
Grant McDaniel
Grant McDaniel
Sports reporter Grant McDaniel is a Port Hood native, who after graduating from StFX University, joined The Reporter in 2001.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR