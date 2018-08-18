ANTIGONISH: A kayaker was rescued in Antigonish County yesterday thanks to the efforts of a number of agencies.

At around 5:19 p.m. on Friday, Antigonish District RCMP received a report of a woman in medical distress near Auld’s Cove. Further investigation revealed that the woman had been kayaking and could be located on an island off Havre Boucher. RCMP officers and members of the Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Havre Boucher wharf, and with the assistance of a volunteer with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, a rescue team was deployed.

The woman was located and provided emergency medical care by RCMP officers and volunteer firefighters. She was then transported back to shore, where EHS was waiting to provide further medical treatment, and transport to in St. Martha’s Regional HospitalAntigonish.