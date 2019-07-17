Sarah E. Kaye

Obituary

Sarah Elizabeth Kaye

February 21, 1985 – July 3, 2019

Sarah is survived by her husband Christopher Steblyk of Beaumont; Robert and Katherine Steblyk of Ponoka; Adam and Jessica Haisinger of Toronto; Mother Babaraine Kaye of Hand Hills; Father John MacIsaac of Hand Hills; Brother Nolan Kaye (Shasta Vandervies) of Hanna; Nephew John Kaye of Hanna; Niece Zoe Kaye of Hanna; Sister Rosie Kaye (Travis Binks) of Hanna; and Sister Gracie Kaye (Dwayne Starcevik) of Hanna.Sarah was predeceased by her Grandfather Alexander MacIsaac; Grandmother Sally MacIsaac; and Great Uncle D.A. MacIsaac. Sarah will be missed greatly by countless aunties, uncles, cousins, friends and her wonderful team at the emergency room department of the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, July 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ponoka Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are gratefully accepted to Make-A-Wish Foundation or Legacy Place Society. To express condolences to Sarah’s family, please visit womboldfuneralhomes.com Arrangements Entrusted to Ponoka Funeral Home

~A Wombold Family Funeral Home ~