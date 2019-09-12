Adolpe Patrick Kehoe

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Adolphe Patrick Kehoe at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Antigonish on Sept. 1st, 2019. Born in Rocky Bay on Mar. 17th, 1934, he was the son of the late Melvin Robert Kehoe and Mary Geneva Doyle. He was employed by N.S. Dept. of Fisheries until his retirement at age 65. He was a devoted Red Sox and Montreal Canadiens fan. His favorite topic of conversation was baseball. He spent many years coaching minor and senior baseball in Richmond County. His beloved Little Anse Hawks was always on his mind. On his day of passing he asked if they had won. He never passed up a good game of cards and spent many hours playing cribbage with his good friend Pat Sutherland. Left to mourn are his loving partner of thirteen years, Elaine Richard Burke, daughters, Kim Breau (Allister), Middle Sackville, Brigitte Samson (Patrick Sheridan) Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Kelly Boudreau (Gareth), Middle Sackville, N.S. Grandsons, Mitchell, Christopher, Brandon and Tyler. Great grandkids, Payton, Emmett and Lochlan, brother Theodore (Mary Jo), nephews Teddy, Christopher, Patrick, nieces Beth and Ellen. Cremation has taken place. No visitation by request. Mass of Christian Burial took place on Sat. Sept. 07th at 1PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, River Bourgeois officiated by Rev. John Yake. Reception followed at the Tara Lynne Community Hall. Memorial donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Funeral is under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St. Port Hawkesbury.