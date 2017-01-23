Kenneth “Ken” George Anderson

Anderson, Kenneth “Ken” George – Age 64 years of Port Hawkesbury. It is with great sadness that the family of Ken announces his peaceful passing at his home on Friday, January 20, 2017. Ken was born in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on July 24, 1952, a son of the late Arthur and Eileen (Diamond) Anderson and moved to Port Hawkesbury in 1963. He was a highly respected Civil Engineer and was well known for his work in the Strait Region. Ken was a pillar of the community and was heavily involved in many organizations, Town Council, Port Hawkesbury Waterfront Development, Strait Superport Corporation, Chamber of Commerce, InRich CBDC. He was also well known for his love of technology. He loved, and was loved by his family. Ken was a big man with an even bigger heart and he will be greatly missed.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Gayle; daughters, Jennifer, Lindsay and Caroline; stepson, Shannon (Caroline) Hennessey as well as grandchildren, Jillian and Rebecca Hennessey; his siblings, Brian (Wendy), Elizabeth (Bill) MacInnis, Robert (Jayne), Karen (Ismet) Topic, David (Terri).

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 in Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, 724 Granville St., Port Hawkesbury. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 25 in St. Marks United Church, 504 Bernard Street, Port Hawkesbury with Nan Corrigan, DM officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

- Advertisement -

Donations in memory of Ken may be made to St. Mark’s United Church, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Nova Scotia, or the charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com